The subjects this year were ‘Beginning with the Letter Q’ (monochrome) and ‘After Dark’ (colour).

The judge opened with the monochrome entries – with a variety of titles including Quagmire, Queens University Belfast, Quizzical, Question Mark, Quads, Quartz crystal, Quarter, Queuing, Quartzite, Queens Mate and Quarry.

Along the way he commented upon best use of light, tonal ranges, cropping, removing distractions, contrast and providing a focal point.

Tyne Arcs of Light by Dave Bisset.

He went on to announce the Highly Awarded images; Qwerty Keyboard and An Orderly Queue, by Carl Harper, and Quenching and Quartet by Paul Appleby.

Continuing on, Peter announced his fifth place award, which was Quarter by Stephanie Robson for its intrigue, which added to its strength. In fourth place was Sue Dawson with Quality Street for the Invalid, for its story-telling appeal. Third place went to Glyn Trueman with An Old Quill for its soft subtle tones. In second place was Paul Appleby with Quirky; a figure of a giraffe at a doorway for its good use of tone, light, patterns and textures.

He went on to announce that the winner of this year’s Set Subject Competition in monochrome was Sue Dawson with Quayside – taken from an unusual angle, the judge said that the winning print had lovely tones, great reflections and for its overall quality.

The judge went on to comment upon the colour section of the competition on the theme of After Dark. Subjects included Yellow Campervan, Down our Street, Morpeth by Night, Night Time Quayside, Lynemouth Power Station, Winter on Elliott Bridge, Trailing Through Morpeth, Neon Lights, Sage Reflections, The Pink Moon, Steel Wool Spinning and Global Rainbow.

A section of Quayside by Sue Dawson.

He discussed composition and suggested changing viewpoints and controlling brightness, saying that he had been looking for a broad range of dark and light, well-controlled highlights and a strong impression of night time.

Tony went on to announce the highly commended entries to be Glyn Trueman with Tyne Bridge Light Trails for its good positioning and strength of colours; to Paul Appleby for Whirling Carousel, which he said was bitingly sharp with a great sense of movement; to Stephanie Robson with Edinburgh Botanic Gardens for its strong and controlled light and to Karin Jackson with City at Night, also for its great control of light.

The judge awarded fifth place to Roseanne Robinson with Street Light, describing it as intriguing and a detailed study; fourth place went to Carl Harper with River Path, which the judge said was simple with lovely lead in lines. Northumbria University at Night by Glyn Trueman was awarded third place, which the judge considered to have striking quality. Paul Appleby with Florence Cathedral attained second place, the judge said it was technically very well done with just enough lighting to set the scene.

He went on to announce the winner of the Set Subject Competition in colour to be Dave Bisset with Tyne Arc of Light. He said that the quality stood out; with lights of the arc of the Millennium Bridge, which were perfectly counterbalanced by the reflections.