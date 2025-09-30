A Morpeth businesswoman is helping talented showjumper Danny Nicholson’s dreams come true.

He has overcome huge obstacles to take part in the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) – one of the most prestigious events in the equestrian calendar, held at the NEC in Birmingham – which this year is taking place between October 8 and 12.

Danny’s showjumping career is going from strength to strength, but the road to the top has not always been easy for the 27-year-old and his horse Jarley VI given the costs involved with competing at an elite level.

He has been boosted by sponsorship from Morpeth entrepreneur and businesswoman Christine Jamieson, who owns Maximize Education that provides educational support to students from pre-school to undergraduate and adult learners, and clothing brand Edge Up, which makes gym and leisurewear.

Christine Jamieson, Jarley and Danny Nicholson.

Christine established her Dream Chaser programme, which supports young people and sportsmen and women to pursue their aspirations to compete at the highest level or study overseas.

A chance meeting when Danny served her while he was working as a waiter in TGI Fridays in Newcastle led to her agreeing to sponsor him and this enabled him to take part in qualifying for HOYS, achieving his place when Jarley jumped three great rounds.

Christine said: “It’s not easy for young sportsmen and women to achieve their dreams and I think it is a real privilege to be able to support them.

“Danny is an extremely talented and dedicated horseman, and I am delighted to be able to help him. Qualifying for HOYS is a fantastic achievement and I am so proud of him.”

Christine also sponsors Morpeth girls’ rugby team and previously sponsored MMA fighter Mike ‘Jaguar’ Tchamou, who competes in Cage Warriors, as well as Bertrand Batamag, who coaches mixed martial arts from Newcastle Fight Centre.

Danny said: “Qualifying for and competing at HOYS is every showjumper’s ambition. I have chased this dream ever since I was a kid.

“Christine has been a massive help as competing at this level is very expensive and she is helping to make my dreams come true.

“I hope we can go there and give a good account of ourselves. Jarley is strong and quirky, but he knows his job and is very capable.”