Talentheads, which was launched by experienced recruitment specialist Sam Spoors in 2020, has been awarded the contract to recruit for Vitabiotics.

The health and wellbeing firm was founded in 1971 by Professor Kartar Lalvani and has been run by his son Tej, who was on the hit BBC show between 2017 and 2021, for more than 20 years. The business turns over more than £300million annually.

Talentheads will be partnering Vitabiotics as an extension to its internal recruitment team to recruit specialist roles over the coming months.

From left, Robert Taylor, vice president of Vitabiotics, Lauren Bell from Talentheads, Tej Lalvani and Sam Spoors.

Tej Lalvani said: “Vitabiotics has an on-going need for recruitment due to its rapid expansion and Talentheads was recommended to me in a shortlist of in-house recruitment options.

“We want to attract and retain the top talent, which is where Talentheads plays a significant role. From the get-go, the Talentheads team has felt like an extension of Vitabiotics.

“In the first month of working together, an important hire secured for us by Talentheads was our national accounts manager – which we had been looking to fill for some time.

“Their approach to instilling themselves into our business and building a talent pool specifically for the roles available has been a great resource.”

Sam attributes much of Talentheads’ rapid growth to the way it absorbs itself into companies as their internal recruitment, talent and resourcing teams – working with business owners on long-term, sustainable strategies to help them take control of the recruitment process.

She added: “While we’re deeply proud of our Northumberland roots and heritage, this win really proves that we’re moving onwards and upwards with our strategy – working with large, multinational companies as well as our regional clients.

“I’m so pleased with the growth we have seen in less than three years. This has also included new offices, the rapid expansion of our team and plenty of exciting contract wins.