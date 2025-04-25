Morpeth business shortlisted for a North East, Yorkshire and The Humber StartUp Award 2025
The UK StartUp Awards was launched to recognise the booming start-up scene across the UK, which has accelerated over the last few years.
Chrysalis Marketing is a strategic marketing consultancy helping purpose-driven organisations build authentic, impactful relationships with their audiences.
It was founded by Gemma Crosby in 2022 and has been nominated for the Marketing, Advertising and PR StartUp of the Year Award in North East, Yorkshire and The Humber.
Gemma said: “Being shortlisted is a real honour and a huge milestone for Chrysalis. I started this business to create space for purpose-led, values-driven marketing – and to build a career that works not just for me, but for others too.
“I’m so proud of how far it’s come in just two years and this recognition means the world.”
The winners from each region will then be invited to the UK final.
