Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Morpeth-based Chrysalis Marketing has been named a finalist for the North East, Yorkshire and The Humber final of the UK StartUp Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK StartUp Awards was launched to recognise the booming start-up scene across the UK, which has accelerated over the last few years.

Chrysalis Marketing is a strategic marketing consultancy helping purpose-driven organisations build authentic, impactful relationships with their audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was founded by Gemma Crosby in 2022 and has been nominated for the Marketing, Advertising and PR StartUp of the Year Award in North East, Yorkshire and The Humber.

Gemma Crosby, founder of Chrysalis Marketing.

Gemma said: “Being shortlisted is a real honour and a huge milestone for Chrysalis. I started this business to create space for purpose-led, values-driven marketing – and to build a career that works not just for me, but for others too.

“I’m so proud of how far it’s come in just two years and this recognition means the world.”

The winners from each region will then be invited to the UK final.