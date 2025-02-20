Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Morpeth-based business precision engineering company has secured a £174,000 grant from the Business Growth Fund.

This funding will support Clifton Engineering’s ambitious expansion plans, enabling it to enhance its polyurethane moulding capacity and invest in new machines and cutting-edge technology.

Founded in 1993, the company has built a reputation for producing bespoke, high-quality components and assemblies for a wide range of industries.

The new funding will allow it to further invest in expanding its operations at its Morpeth facility on the Coopies Lane Industrial Estate.

The Clifton Engineering site in Morpeth. Picture by Google.

This expansion will result in the creation of six new jobs, as well as the safeguarding of five existing roles. It also anticipates that the project will generate additional employment opportunities in the future.

The scheme is funded by the North East Combined Authority, Gateshead Metropolitan Borough Council and Sunderland City Council through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and is delivered by UMi.

Andrew Pearson, managing director of Clifton Engineering, said: “We are excited to embark on the next phase of our growth journey, which will help us tap into new, expanding markets and industrial sectors.

“I’d like to extend our sincere thanks to Shona Clark – business growth and investment manager from Business Northumberland – the newly established business support service from Northumberland County Council, and UMi advisor Phil Davidson for their invaluable support in securing this funding.”

The company’s expertise spans several key sectors including CNC machining, conventional machining, EDM machining, tool-making, polyurethane tool design, moulding and encapsulation, cable assembly, 3D printing and laser engraving.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader and cabinet member for supporting business and opportunities at Northumberland County Council, said: “It is fantastic to see the continued growth of Morpeth-based Clifton Engineering being fully realised through this funding.

“The investment will ensure that the company has the ability to meet its ambitions right here in Northumberland, whilst creating further high value jobs in the rural economy.”

Mr Davidson added: “Supporting Clifton Engineering to secure this funding has been hugely rewarding.

“This investment empowers them to expand, access new markets and take on bigger projects – positioning them as a global leader in polyurethane engineering.”