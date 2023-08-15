The mural at Bella Boo’s and Morpeth Mayor Jade Crawford with Marie Glasgow at the grand opening.

Owner of Bella Boo’s, Marie Glasgow, recently expanded her business and opened a new shop on Oldgate in July following the high demand they had for their accessories.

Artist Andy Morley, whose business is Creative Ginger, was hired to design and paint the mural after being given a rough concept to match the boutique. It has proven to be popular among shoppers.

Bella Boo’s offers a range of unique and hand-made children’s fashion accessories and toys, both online and in store.

Marie’s husband, Chris Spraggon, said: “The whole business set up started with hair bows. Marie started it in her garage seven or eight years ago, then it’s gone from a garage to a bedroom to a small workshop in Morpeth – and then to a shop.”