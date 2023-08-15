News you can trust since 1854
Morpeth boutique adds a beautiful mural to the high street

A Morpeth-based children’s accessories boutique has announced its arrival with the high street’s first mural.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 15th Aug 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
The mural at Bella Boo’s and Morpeth Mayor Jade Crawford with Marie Glasgow at the grand opening.The mural at Bella Boo’s and Morpeth Mayor Jade Crawford with Marie Glasgow at the grand opening.
Owner of Bella Boo’s, Marie Glasgow, recently expanded her business and opened a new shop on Oldgate in July following the high demand they had for their accessories.

Artist Andy Morley, whose business is Creative Ginger, was hired to design and paint the mural after being given a rough concept to match the boutique. It has proven to be popular among shoppers.

Bella Boo’s offers a range of unique and hand-made children’s fashion accessories and toys, both online and in store.

Marie’s husband, Chris Spraggon, said: “The whole business set up started with hair bows. Marie started it in her garage seven or eight years ago, then it’s gone from a garage to a bedroom to a small workshop in Morpeth – and then to a shop.”

The mural is the first on the high street and both shoppers and businesses have welcomed the added colour.

