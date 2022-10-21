Not only is his group, Fine Lines, embarking on a nationwide tour as special guests of A-lister Kiefer Sutherland and his band, but the itinerary also allows him to fulfil an ambition as the Newcastle date will see him lead his band out at the iconic City Hall.

David started guitar lessons from the age of nine and whilst at King Edward VI School he formed a band with friends and they played at school concerts, as well as a gigs in Blyth and Newcastle.

He went to university in Manchester and then stayed in the North West and the singer/guitarist formed the seven-piece band five years ago in his now hometown of Knutsford.

Members of the band Fine Lines, with David Boardman third from the left (not counting the dog). Picture by Trevor Palin.

The Kiefer Sutherland Band and Fine Lines appear at Newcastle City Hall on Friday, October 28.

The 49-year-old said: “It’s very exciting for me to be playing at the City Hall supporting a legend in Kiefer.

“I grew up watching bands at that venue in the late 80s and early 90s and always wanted to play there. The gigs included Alice Cooper, which was a mind-blowing experience as a teenager, and Crowded House.

“I enjoy going back to Morpeth to visit family and friends about five or six times a year and it will be nice to see quite a few familiar faces when we play at the City Hall.”

Fine Lines have recorded three albums and David’s co-writer is none other than BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music broadcaster Mark Radcliffe.