Morpeth Book Festival writing masterclass with successful writer, creator and producer Barbara Slade
Leading the workshop will be Barbara Slade, a writer, creator and producer of children’s programmes. The first show she worked on, Brown Bear’s Wedding, ended up being nominated for five Emmy Awards.
American-born but now living in Northumberland, she has written scripts for, among others, Winnie the Pooh stories from the Hundred-Acre Wood, The Snow Queen, multiple episodes of the Rugrats programme, as well as the Rotten Ralph and Angelina Ballerina series.
She has also worked as a head writer and producer for Disney’s UK channel and for the past six years has written for comedy drama shows, including the award-winning Side by Side.
Barbara has also had her first children’s book published called Cinder and Ella – a re-imagined version of the classic tale with a feminist twist.
She said: “There are openings for talented writers and if I can help someone get started on a new career, I am only too happy to do so.”
This year’s Morpeth Book Festival includes various acclaimed authors such as Mari Hannah and Dan Jackson, and a number of local writers and poets.
Barbara will be running her writing workshop at 11am on Sunday, March 24 at the Reference Library inside the town’s new leisure centre. Bookings can be made through Greater Morpeth Development Trust on 01670 503866, Morpeth Library or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/greater-morpeth-development-trust