Leading the workshop will be Barbara Slade, a writer, creator and producer of children’s programmes. The first show she worked on, Brown Bear’s Wedding, ended up being nominated for five Emmy Awards.

American-born but now living in Northumberland, she has written scripts for, among others, Winnie the Pooh stories from the Hundred-Acre Wood, The Snow Queen, multiple episodes of the Rugrats programme, as well as the Rotten Ralph and Angelina Ballerina series.

She has also worked as a head writer and producer for Disney’s UK channel and for the past six years has written for comedy drama shows, including the award-winning Side by Side.

Barbara Slade.

Barbara has also had her first children’s book published called Cinder and Ella – a re-imagined version of the classic tale with a feminist twist.

She said: “There are openings for talented writers and if I can help someone get started on a new career, I am only too happy to do so.”

This year’s Morpeth Book Festival includes various acclaimed authors such as Mari Hannah and Dan Jackson, and a number of local writers and poets.

