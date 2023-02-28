It was due to run over three days from Friday, March 31 at the Morpeth Rugby Clubhouse on Mitford Road and other events were set to take place in the newly refurbished library.

However, the organisers have said that the announcement of strike action by the RMT union on Thursday, March 30 and Saturday, April 1, has made it impossible for several key authors to make travel plans to reach Morpeth from as far afield as London, Scotland and Cornwall.

A couple of other key participants in the event have also had to withdraw for personal reasons.

Mari Hannah and LJ Ross were part of the line-up for the event that was due to run over three days from Friday, March 31.

Seventeen authors – from multi-award winners such as Mari Hannah, LJ Ross, Gervase Phinn and Dan Jackson to renowned Morpeth writers Bridget Gubbins and Jane Ions – had been lined up to talk about, and read from, their works.

The three-day festival was due to be jointly staged by Greater Morpeth Development Trust and the Northumberland County Library Service.

Frank Rescigno, the trust’s director of arts and culture, said: “We felt we had little option other than to reschedule the festival once we knew some of our key authors would be unable to travel to Morpeth because of the train strikes.

“It is heart-breaking because we have been working on what we thought was a fantastic programme with so many popular authors, since the initial festival proved such a success 12 months ago.

“We agonised over the decision because we knew so many local people were keen to attend what we thought would be a great weekend.

“At the end of the day, however, we decided the only option open to us was to reschedule the festival and we are already looking at dates when this might be possible.

“We can only apologise that we are unable to go ahead with the event due to circumstances beyond our control.”