Morpeth Book Festival organisers delighted with feedback from attendees
The joint festival organisers, Greater Morpeth Development Trust and the Morpeth branch of the Northumberland library service, put together a programme of well-known and local authors that in many cases attracted capacity audiences.
The recent event received support from Northumberland County Council, Rutherford & Co, Maximize Education, the Morpeth Fair Day committee and Inside Morpeth magazine.
Festival director Frank Rescigno said: “We had a star-studded author list such as our patron Mari Hannah, Gervase Phinn James Naughtie and B A Paris, plus some excellent authors who are not as well known like Sara Cockerill and Jessica Irena Smith, to name a few.
“From the capacity crowded venues, it was evident that Morpeth is a town of avid readers and from the feedback forms returned, it was considered the most successful festival to date.
“A successful event is the result of teamwork and I would like to recognise those who made it possible.
“The Morpeth Book Festival committee of Julie Whiteman, Sarah Jayne Kennedy-Robson, Phil Kramer and Ian Leech. All the volunteers who helped on the day – with special recognition to John Thompson (Morpeth Camera Club) and Jim Robson, who drove to Newcastle Station to collect James Naughtie.
“No book festival would be successful without the people who come to a book festival, so a big thank you to all of you who came along.
“It is through your support that we are able to have the Morpeth Book Festival. Hope to see all of you in 2026.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.