Morpeth Book Festival author nominated for two 2025 Sports Podcast Awards
Morpeth-based sports journalist Alexis James produces Unsung, a podcast about sport’s hidden stars.
Based on his book of the same name – unsungbook.com – he goes behind the scenes of professional sport, looking beyond the headlines to introduce and celebrate its hidden stars.
The latest series of Unsung featured refugee athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Paralympic guide runners and a trip to the Great North Swim in Windermere to meet the dedicated volunteer lifeguards.
Unsung has been nominated in the Best Sports Documentary Podcast and Best Olympics and Paralympics Podcast categories.
The independently produced series, recorded in Alexis’ home office in Morpeth, faces stiff competition from big-name studios from the UK and across the Atlantic, including the BBC, NPR, ESPN, and NBC.
In March, Alexis will be appearing at the Morpeth Book Festival to talk about his new publication, Off-Field. His talk at Morpeth Library, titled Not All Heroes Wear Kits, will be released as a live episode of the Unsung podcast.
You can vote for Unsung in both categories at www.sportspodcastgroup.com/shortlist-category – the deadline is January 13. The winner will be announced on January 30.
Alexis lives in Morpeth with his wife and their two daughters. For his latest work, go to alexisjames.co.uk
Unsung is available on all major podcast platforms, or at unsungpodcast.com
