Morpeth barber hangs up his scissors after 62 years

Trevor Jackson outside the shop on his final day of trading last Thursday.

Trevor Jackson started working in the family shop in Wansbeck Street aged 15 in 1960.

It has been in place for at least 80 years and he was born next door to the shop.

After many happy memories, his last day running Jackson's Barbers was last Thursday, March 24.

The 77-year-old said: “I wasn’t too sure when I started so it was a case of seeing how things go for a fortnight, then that became a couple of months and it progressed from there.

“I guess you could say it is an end of an era as it has been part of my life for such a long time. I will miss the lovely views from the back of the shop.

“Not many people do the same job for 62 years, so I can understand the attention since I told people that I was going to sell the building.

“I’ve sold it now, although I’ve no idea what will come next.

“I’ve had a lot of nice messages from people – some who said I cut their dad’s and granddad’s hair.

“Many of my regular customers have become firm friends and I’m sure I will still see them out and about.

“I’m very grateful to them and the people I’ve worked with over the years.

“Now that I’ve decided to retire I will have to figure out what to do with my time, although I do know that I will enjoy having more time to enjoy the many lovely walks in Morpeth and surrounding areas.”

Trevor lived in Middle Greens for eight years then he and his family moved to Northbourne Avenue, his current address.

He almost left the shop in the 1970s for a job at the post office, but decided to stay at the last minute.

Trevor said: “Business was pretty quiet at the time, so I got in touch with the post office and had an interview with them.

“I had a call on the Friday saying I had passed the interview. I asked when do I start and he said Monday.

“But in the end I chickened out because when I thought about it, I still wanted to work for myself and I decided to keep the shop going a little longer.