A book by Morpeth author Bridget Gubbins was recently put in the spotlight by the Cold War Conversations podcast.

Bridget Gubbins. Picture courtesy of Ian Leech.

The Cold War, Warm Hearts memoir, written in her pre-married name Bridget Ashton, includes many of her striking photographs and maps from her time behind the ‘Iron Curtain’ in 1966.

Cold War Conversations is run by historian Ian Sanders. He interviews people who have stories and recollections about life during the Cold War.

He discovered Bridget’s book about her travels in Poland, Hungary and Czechoslovakia and found it particularly interesting because personal stories as far back in time as the 1960s are unusual.

This free podcast can be heard at https://coldwarconversations.com/episode352 – more than 4,000 people have listened to it so far.