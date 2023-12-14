News you can trust since 1854
Morpeth author stars in Cold War Conversations podcast

A book by Morpeth author Bridget Gubbins was recently put in the spotlight by the Cold War Conversations podcast.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 14th Dec 2023, 12:27 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 12:27 GMT
Bridget Gubbins. Picture courtesy of Ian Leech.

The Cold War, Warm Hearts memoir, written in her pre-married name Bridget Ashton, includes many of her striking photographs and maps from her time behind the ‘Iron Curtain’ in 1966.

Cold War Conversations is run by historian Ian Sanders. He interviews people who have stories and recollections about life during the Cold War.

He discovered Bridget’s book about her travels in Poland, Hungary and Czechoslovakia and found it particularly interesting because personal stories as far back in time as the 1960s are unusual.

This free podcast can be heard at https://coldwarconversations.com/episode352 – more than 4,000 people have listened to it so far.

When Ian interviews authors, he encourages listeners to buy the book through their local bookshops. Cold War, Warm Hearts is available at Waterstones in Morpeth and other local bookshops, as well as online.

