Inspired by a national sentiment at the height of the Covid-19 lockdowns – which highlighted the likes of NHS workers, delivery drivers, teachers and supermarket workers as essential parts of society – Alexis James sought to give sport a similar ‘unsung’ treatment, providing some long overdue credit to those behind the scenes who are rarely acknowledged, let alone championed.

The heroes he profiles from the region include Newcastle Falcons doctor Rachel Scurfield, athletics starter Alan Bell, also known as the man who disqualified Usain Bolt, and World Cup-winning kit designer Craig Buglass.

Unsung (Not All Heroes Wear Kits) is Alexis’ debut book. He grew up in the Gateshead area before moving to Morpeth, where he now lives with his wife and their two daughters.

Writer Alexis James. Picture by Keith Wilson.

He is a freelance writer and his work has featured in a range of print and digital publications such as magazines FourFourTwo, Nutmeg and No Place Like Home, and websites Planet Football and The Set Pieces.

The 38-year-old said: “I also found personalities as far afield as Finland, Australia and the USA in order to uncover the little-known tales of sport’s hidden stars for Unsung.

“You will also read about the football interpreter who wowed Pep Guardiola, the moto pilot who stood up to Mark Cavendish, the rugby doctor who saved Thom Evans’ life and the performance chef responsible for catering to Newcastle United’s new football superstars.”