Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If you have read Cold War, Warm Hearts by Morpeth author Bridget Gubbins, you will have enjoyed a fascinating insight into what life was like in communist eastern Europe in the 1960s.

Bridget continued to travel abroad and document social history, and this included her record of rural life before Romania joined the European Union.

She travelled with horse wagons, on her bike or on foot, alone or sometimes with her sister Rosie, between 1991 and 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The original photographs – some in medium format black and white, others in full colour – are stored at Northumberland Archives in Woodhorn near Ashington.

One of Bridget Gubbins’ photos from her travels in Romania. Other pictures can be viewed at https://dspace.bcucluj.ro/handle/123456789/78

Bridget has now opened up about her experiences at the same time as revealing that her donation of the large digitised photo collection displaying her travels in the country has been accepted by the Central University Library in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca.

She said: “Among many wonderful expeditions were the journeys with the horsemen of Arieseni and Cresuia villages and I also recorded villagers creating lime in their own private domestic lime kilns, and skilled carpenters who made ladders before travelling to sell them over the plains on horse-drawn wagons.

“Over the years, the photos have been exhibited in the regional museum in Oradea and in the local villages in Romania. But now that I am approaching 80 years of age, I want to ensure that the records of those days are not lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad