Fine art galley Tallantyre first opened its doors on Newgate Street in the early 1950s and has remained a family-run business more than 70 years later, becoming a popular favourite for art enthusiasts in the North East.

The gallery prides itself on providing high-quality pieces ranging from hundreds of pounds to pieces worth over five figures from their high street locations with a team that offers exceptional customer care.

With 2.8million people visiting the Arcade last year, the team hopes that the pop-up shop will grow awareness of the gallery across the region.

Martin Tallantyre with a Sanderson Arcade beadle.

Owner Martin Tallantyre said: “Our main gallery is based on the opposite side of Morpeth, so we have chosen to create a pop-up shop in Sanderson Arcade to make use of the large windows in the store to showcase our work to a wider audience in the hope of acquiring new clients.”

Tallantyre has an enviable collection of local and international artwork, which is showcased at prestigious art fairs around the world.

These include the Affordable Art Fairs in London and Bristol, as well as other independent shows across the UK, Ireland and Australia.

Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “It is great to see some fantastic art pieces light up the Arcade, as well as bringing something new to the centre.