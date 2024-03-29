Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grey squirrels carry a ‘squirrel pox’ virus to which they are immune, but which always results in the death of any red that catches it.

The Bedlington and District Red Squirrel Group (BADRSG) was formed in March 2022. It now covers an area of Northumberland from the River Blyth to Cresswell – the North Sea and the A1 form its east and west borders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Much of this territory was only recently taken on, as a result of the Morpeth group having to cease operating.

A pregnant female red squirrel. Picture by Carole Neesam.

A BADRSG spokesperson said: “The group has seen the return of red squirrels to woodlands it has managed over the last two years. We now need help to manage a woodland near you and preserve any reds in the area.

“There are a number of ways that you can help, but the two key ones at this time are as follows.

“Firstly, if you are a regular walker in a particular woodland, you could volunteer to help us with monitoring for red and grey squirrels. This would require about one hour of your time once per week.

“If you are not able to join our volunteers, you can still help by reporting any red or grey squirrels that you see.”