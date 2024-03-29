Morpeth area is now being covered by the Bedlington and District Red Squirrel Group
Grey squirrels carry a ‘squirrel pox’ virus to which they are immune, but which always results in the death of any red that catches it.
The Bedlington and District Red Squirrel Group (BADRSG) was formed in March 2022. It now covers an area of Northumberland from the River Blyth to Cresswell – the North Sea and the A1 form its east and west borders.
Much of this territory was only recently taken on, as a result of the Morpeth group having to cease operating.
A BADRSG spokesperson said: “The group has seen the return of red squirrels to woodlands it has managed over the last two years. We now need help to manage a woodland near you and preserve any reds in the area.
“There are a number of ways that you can help, but the two key ones at this time are as follows.
“Firstly, if you are a regular walker in a particular woodland, you could volunteer to help us with monitoring for red and grey squirrels. This would require about one hour of your time once per week.
“If you are not able to join our volunteers, you can still help by reporting any red or grey squirrels that you see.”
The contact details to discuss volunteering and reporting squirrels are as follows – call 07961 937304 (Paul Brannan) or 07488 286434 (Carole Neesam), email [email protected] or go to the Bedlington & District Red Squirrel Group Facebook page.