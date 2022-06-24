Morpeth and Ponteland Dobbies’ Little Seedlings opportunity to go green this summer

The free gardening club for children aged between four and 10 explores the ways in which kids can connect to plants, wildlife and the environment – nurturing their minds with a range of fun-filled activities.

First up is the Magnificent Microgreens workshop on Sunday, July 3, with two sessions taking place in the morning.

It will take a look into the science behind the nutritious leafy greens, showcasing all the health benefits of eating these superfoods and how attendees can easily grow their own at home no matter the space by making their very own windowsill planter to take home and grow.

Advance booking is required for the free events. Picture by Fraser Band.

Dobbies’ Summer Holiday Club sessions are being held on various dates after schools close for the six-week break.

These interactive workshops will explore how children can create their very own summer sanctuary in the garden for plants and wildlife to flourish.

Attendees will take a closer look at the insects, birds and animals that call the garden home during the summer months and activities will include making bug hotels, learning interesting animal facts and finding out all the ways to turn your garden into a wildlife haven.

Dobbies’ partnership and events manager, Sarah Murray, said: “Summer is a great chance for little ones to harvest a passion for gardening.”