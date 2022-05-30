Morpeth all set for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Sanderson Arcade, Morpeth Town Council, Northumberland County Council and More in Morpeth have come together to organise two days of attractions in the Market Place to mark her 70 years as monarch.

On Friday (11am to 4.30pm), there will be ‘Music Through the Ages’ going from the 1950s to 2000s, with free face painting available from 11am to 2pm. There will also be food and drink stalls.

A Jubilee-themed Farmers’ Market takes centre stage on Saturday (9am to 3pm). Other features include a Best Dressed Trader and Stall contest and live music.

Morpeth's Floral Clock in Carlisle Park has a Jubilee planting scheme this summer.

In addition, Mayor Alison Byard will a Morpeth Best Dressed Window competition over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Schools have played a part, with pupils across the Morpeth area creating their own patch showcasing what the Jubilee means to them.

All patches have then been combined into huge patchwork flags and hung for shoppers and families to admire. The artwork will be on display until the beginning of July.

Meanwhile, the Friends and supporters of Morpeth's Floral Clock in Carlisle Park were excited to see its summer planting this week.

Patches created by school pupils have been combined into huge patchwork flags at Sanderson Arcade.

The Jubilee scheme shows a gold crown on a red background, with the year 2022 and Roman numerals around the edge. Floral planting of the surrounds will be done with the rest of the park and the town by June 10, as in previous years.

The scheme for Carlisle Park and the town will be red, white and blue.

The Friends will be celebrating 50 years since its donation in 1972 and a heritage signboard has been commissioned in time for the anniversary on July 10.

Coun Byard said: “Morpeth is delighted to join in celebrating Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee and will be looking resplendent for the summer in red, white and blue – with brand new bunting hung around the town and the magnificent colour themed floral displays for which we have won so many awards planted by June 10.