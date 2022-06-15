Morpeth all set for more canine capers as Sanderson Barkade returns

Sanderson Barkade is returning this weekend.

Following last year's success, Sanderson Barkade is returning this Saturday and Sunday for more fun and games.

The event at Sanderson Arcade will once again include the pooch market and a range of competitions.

The talks and demos will take place on Saturday from 1pm and will be held in the piazza, hosted by Matt Bailey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speakers include Brenna Blades dog groomer, Dog First Aid Company, Nordic Dog Gun dog specialist and more. They will be covering everything from fear free grooming to giving gun dogs their mental work.

The centre will also have set up photo opportunities for your pooch and hydration stations.

Sanderson Arcade manager Lottie Thompson said: “I cannot wait for another Sanderson Barkade – it was my favourite event last year.”

Dog traders in the Arcade will include Sandersons Department Store Betty’s Boutique, Jem Illustrations, Snack Pawtal, Husse and David's Dog Deli.

The Sanderson Barkade competitions return on Sunday with the following categories: Owner Most Like Their Dog; Golden Oldie; Best Puppy; Fancy Dress; Pup Triathlon; Best Rescue; Best Junior Handler.

Pooches, pups and junior handlers can be entered in the competitions now via an online link – https://forms.gle/RLv9F2jcs1CmD8AR7

Dogs can also be entered on the day of the event.

All first, second and third places receive a rosette and all first prize winners receive a goody bag. The event will even have winners’ podiums, so you can grab a photo of your competing pooch.

The Barkade competitions will be judged by Pets at Home, hosted by Matt Bailey and photographed by Rebecca Ashworth Earle.

Lola the West Highland Terrier was named ‘Best in Show’ last year.

Dogs attending the event should be well-behaved, non-aggressive and not intimidated or stressed around loud noises, groups of people or other dogs.