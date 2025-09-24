A total of 20 Year 4 pupils from Morpeth All Saints Church of England First School were personally invited for a special visit to London’s Houses of Parliament by their local MP following their courageous advocacy work in school.

The trip, which also included other locations such as Buckingham Palace, was facilitated by North Northumberland MP David Smith.

He visited the school after one class in particular set out to become advocates of change, using their own initiative and voices to make changes in their local community.

Mr Smith was so impressed to receive such passionate letters from the pupils that after visiting them in their school to hear their concerns, he invited them for a special guided tour of Parliament.

The children and staff were delighted to be offered this opportunity and immediately set out to use their talents and voices further to plan fundraising activities for the trip’s expenses.

Pupils sold ice pops, loom bands and portraits at the school’s enterprise fair to keep costs low so as to include all their classmates in the adventure.

During their time in the iconic Houses of Parliament, the eight-year-olds learned about the history of British democracy from their guide and saw the impressive debate chambers up close.

Before heading to Buckingham Palace, the group stopped to admire Big Ben and take photos.

A highlight of the day for the group was watching the Changing of the Guard ceremony. This was a unique chance to witness a centuries-old tradition in person.

Year 4 teacher Jack O’Halloran said: “This trip really brought our classroom lessons to life.

“The pupils were so engaged and enthusiastic throughout the day. It’s a memory they’ll carry with them for a long time.”

The school’s headteacher, Danielle Brett, praised the pupils and staff for their commitment to making positive change in their local community.

She added: “We are so grateful to Mr Smith, Mr O’Halloran and everyone’s efforts to facilitate such an exciting experience for the pupils.

“Their voices may be small, but they are certainly mighty – we are so proud of what they have achieved!”