Morpeth All Saints First School is one of only a few schools in Northumberland to have received this prestigious award.

The platinum status is ranked in four categories: participation, competition, workforce and clubs.

To receive the platinum award, PE lead Jack O’Halloran showcased the school’s efforts.

PE lead Jack O'Halloran with year four pupils and the platinum award.

He said: “The award is a great achievement for our school. It is a result of the children’s brilliant attitude and commitment to PE and school sport.

"All of our children have had access to high quality PE lessons led by their teachers and expert coaches. The children also access competitions and festivals run by the School Sports Partnership and Newcastle United Foundation.

“We are delighted to be able to offer the children such a wide range of sporting opportunities at Morpeth All Saints.”

The school has a variety of visitors to enhance the PE curriculum. This has included CAST, Northumberland Cricket, Bedlingtonshire Golf Club, Newcastle United Foundation, Active Northumberland, Challenge Northumberland and a specialist yoga teacher.

Children attempting a 'Challenge Northumberland' obstacle course.

Pupils also raised more than £3,300 for the Children's Cancer North charity by completing the ‘Chidren’s Cancer Run’ at Gosforth Park.

Rebecca Lee Turner, school games organiser, said: "It is a huge achievement to be awarded the platinum award as it requires five consecutive previous awards of the gold award before you can be invited to apply for the platinum.

“It is always a pleasure to work with the staff and children at Morpeth All Saints and I look forward to supporting them in maintaining their platinum status.”

Children at a Bedlingtonshire Golf Club workshop led by Martyn Jobling.