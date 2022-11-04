Rothbury.

Although his work was mostly concerned with treating the sick poor of Morpeth, in July 1876 he had to perform a post-mortem at Benridge on a deceased person who seems never to have been one of his patients. The Morpeth Herald reported as follows:

“An inquest was held on Friday, the 21st inst, at the Benridge Hagg farm house, by Mr Thomas Nicholson, deputy-coroner for North Northumberland, on the body of Mary Thompson, aged 36 years, wife of Samuel Thompson, barman, Newcastle.

“Deceased, who was on a visit to her mother-in-law, at the farm, was found dead in bed on the morning of the 19th inst. Mr F. Barrow, surgeon, Morpeth, deposed that he had made a post-mortem examination and found the brain in a congested state. The other vital organs were also diseased.

Rothbury Parish Church.

“The jury returned a verdict that the deceased died of apoplexy.”

It was a strict rule of the Dispensary that house surgeons should serve for three years only, though this could be extended for a further three years at the Governors’ discretion.

Dr Barrow’s tenure was due to end on October 31st and on the 2nd he notified the Governors that, subject to their approval, he intended to apply for re-election. A special meeting was called for the 20th at which, in what appears to be a rather strange procedure, he tendered his resignation, which was accepted, but then, according to the minutes:

“It was then unanimously resolved, ‘That, owing to the efficient manner in which Mr Barrow, the house surgeon, has discharged his duties, during the three years he has held the office, that, in accordance with a resolution passed at the last annual meeting, he be re-elected for other three years.’ Thanks to the Mayor for presiding, concluded the meeting.”

Rothbury Jubilee Hall in 1888.

The minutes show that James McKay was the proposer. The odd thing is that there was no such resolution at the annual meeting. I imagine Mr Mackay must have been referring to one passed in 1873, when Mr Barrow was appointed.

In spite of this, however, Dr Barrow was looking for a new position. The opportunity came in December:

“On Monday, Mr. F Barrow, house surgeon to Morpeth Dispensary, was elected surgeon to Rothbury Union. During the time Mr Barrow has been in Morpeth, he has won the goodwill of his patients, and of everyone with whom he has come into contact, and we are sure all will be glad to learn that he has obtained the above appointment.”

Dr Barrow entered into the convivial society of Rothbury as easily as he had done that of Morpeth. In December 1878, when the auctioneers Messrs Donkin entertained the patrons of Rothbury Auction Mart to a dinner at the Queen’s Head Hotel there, Dr Barrow was amongst the guests.

Commemorative lamp given by Mr Robert Donkin.

Soon after, in January 1879, he was one of the entertainers at a concert given by the Rothbury Mechanics’ Institute in the Assembly Room of the Railway Hotel.

In 1884, he was on the committee making arrangements for the visit of the Prince and Princess of Wales to Rothbury – when they were to stay at Cragside.

He was involved in the installation of a fine peal of eight bells in Rothbury church tower and in 1899, when the Morpeth Bellringers visited Rothbury to play the church bells there, Dr Barrow rang with them.

He was not a local man, but was born in the vicinity of Berkeley Square in London and baptised at St George’s, Hanover Square. He qualified MRCS and LSA in 1873, aged 21, and was appointed House Surgeon to the Dispensary later the same year.

The bell chamber in Morpeth Clock Tower.

In 1885, he bought a large stone-built house in Rothbury High Street. It had a walled garden stocked with fruit trees with a cottage attached and contained in all three sitting rooms, five bedrooms and a two-stall stable.

This might suggest a large family, but he never did marry. He did, however, come from a large family.

At least three brothers and three sisters survived into their seventies and eighties, of whom his sisters remained single. All six remained in London and predeceased him, but in 1939 when his address was Ogle House, also in High Street, a lady who was perhaps a niece, Kate Barrow Wilson, was also living there.

In 1953, when a Mr W. Logan gave a demonstration of a set of tubular bells made by the late doctor, at a soirée in Thropton, the article in the Morpeth Herald said that: “When Dr. Barrow died, the bells were handed to Mr Logan by relatives.”

In 1937, when he was 85, the Herald published the following appreciation:

“Dr Barrow went to Rothbury in 1877, and through all those years has taken an active interest in the affairs of the town and district. He has played a prominent part in the life of Coquetdale. ...

“He has been a church warden for more than 20 years. In his capacity of vice-president, he has been an active helper in affairs of the Mechanics’ Institute and Jubilee Hall.

“Since it was a gift of Miss C.S. Dawson, of Rothbury, Dr Barrow has acted as president and honorary secretary of the Rothbury Cottage Hospital, and has also been honorary secretary of the Women’s Sick Club.”

On the occasion of his 90th birthday, on June 24, 1942, we learn that amongst his many other activities, “he had a string orchestra which afforded his friends and himself considerable pleasure”.

He died on January 31, 1948, having been confined to his room for some years. The Morpeth change-ringers rang changes and hymn tunes in his memory, including Rock of Ages and Blest are the Pure in Heart.

Earlier this year, Mr Peter Dawson of Rothbury wrote to me with some interesting details about Dr Barrow.

His great aunt was Dr Barrow’s housekeeper for over 25 years, his mother and grandmother were frequent visitors there, and he has two presentation walking canes given to Dr Barrow by the Morpeth and Rothbury bell ringers.