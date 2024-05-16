Lumsden’s Lane used to be crowded with people’s houses.

Dr Gidley got involved in another case of assault in December 1889, at the Morpeth County Petty Sessions, but this time a more even-handed one:

“Jane Fryer, single woman, Morpeth, was charged with assaulting Jane Wilson, married woman, at Morpeth on 29 Nov. The complainant said she lived in Lumsden’s Lane and that the defendant had struck her with a shovel of ashes, and made the dust come all over her face.

“The defendant said she had not done anything of the kind; but that (the) complainant had struck her with a duster and opened her head, which had to be dressed by Dr Gidley. As a summons was pending against Wilson for assaulting Fryer with a duster, which would be heard at the Borough Court, the bench agreed to adjourn the present case for a month.”

I’m not sure what a duster was, but clearly more than just a soft yellow cloth!

The White Swan, where Dr Gidley sang Duckfoot Sue and later became an honorary Oddfellow.

Meanwhile, there were pleasant diversions for the young doctor. He and Miss Wight acted as accompanists at the Temperance Society entertainment in St James’s Hall and at a meeting of the Loyal Wansbeck Lodge of Oddfellows at the house of Bro. T. Bell, the White Swan Inn in Newgate Street, Dr Gidley, Dr Dickie and others were initiated as honorary members.

I take this to mean that they donated to the Lodge, but being professional men were not eligible for benefit.

Early in January, the Morpeth Amateur Dramatic Club presented Lady Audley’s Secret at the Masonic Hall, with balance of proceeds to the Dispensary.

Dr Gidley then became ill. The annual meeting was postponed until the 31st and there was no medical report.

The parish church at Gidleigh, Devon, where he was born. Picture by Andrew Abbott.

Other business was transacted, however. The Duke of Portland was to be asked to be Patron in place of the Earl of Carlisle and Canon Grey was elected President for the ensuing year.

The question of tickets was again in agitation and at a special meeting held immediately after the AGM, it was resolved that subscribers of 5/- should receive two tickets, of 10/6, six tickets, and of a guinea twelve tickets, instead of one, three and six respectively.

In view of Dr Gidley’s illness, the Medical Committee were empowered to appoint a locum at once at three guineas per week, and at the February meeting:

“Dr Skrimshire informed the meeting that he had communicated with the Dean of Kings Coll. respecting a Locum tenens & had received a wire to the following Effect – ‘Very sorry. Gidley excellent man. Storrs tomorrow five fifty. Curnow’.”

Honiton, where he resigned from.

King’s College in London was where Dr Gidley trained. William H.T. Storrs came from the same Institution and had just gained his licentiate of the Royal College of Physicians.

At the meeting on March 3, the payments included Dr Gidley’s salary for the past month, £10 4s 4d, as well as £12 12s 0d to Dr Storrs, being £3 3s 0d per week for four weeks to March 5, plus travel expenses of 25/-, making £13 17s 0d.

The curious sum of 4s 4d paid to Dr Gidley was the 1/- per week for his costs in keeping the surgery and waiting room clean: 4/4 x 12 months = 52/- p.a.

The register of cases since January 1 was examined and it was decided to discontinue visiting Mr Banks. Questions of eligibility were dealt with by the Committee of Management, not by the doctors.

Later that month, the Secretary reported Dr Gidley’s resignation. He had hoped to ask for a short absence with the object of returning for a few months and then resigning, but his recovery taking longer than expected, he thought it best to resign at once and hoped that the Committee would accept it.

They did so and resolved to include the following in their reply:

“Dr Clarkson the Chairman expressed his own, and he believed the regret of the general body of Governors ... felt sure he was expressing the sentiments ... of the Inhabitants of Morpeth generally ... that all wished him a speedy and thorough recovery from his illness.”

Dr Gidley replied from Honiton, no doubt from his father’s house, on May 4. It was read at the Committee’s meeting the following day:

“Dear Sir, Allow me through you to convey to the House Committee my warmest thanks and gratitude for their expressions of sympathy as entered in the minutes and forwarded to me on the occasion of my having to resign on account of ill health.

“While an officer of the Institution I endeavoured to do my duty conscientiously, and to me it affords the greatest satisfaction to have thus gained from the Committee that confidence so kindly demonstrated both in their vote of confidence and in their generous treatment during my illness.

“I am, Sir, Your obedient servant, Gustavus Geo. Gidley”.

As a result of all this, Dr Storrs was asked to remain until April 1, which he agreed to do. At a special meeting of the Committee on March 28, however, he asked to be allowed to leave at once, so I suppose he had been offered a permanent position.

This was agreed to. He was given a cheque for £10 16s 0d, representing his salary for three weeks and three days at the agreed rate, and he thanked the Committee for their kindness.

It is obvious they were pleased with him. We hear no more of Dr Storrs until 1901, when he appears briefly in a dispute at Macclesfield over the appointment of lady doctors.

Mrs Judith Thomas, of Newbury, Berkshire, supplied the following information about Dr Gidley’s later career:

He was born in 1861 in Gidleigh, Devon, the only child of Gustavus Gidley and his wife Eliza Ford. The family went back to a brother of Bartholomew Gidley of Winkleigh, a supporter of Charles II who was awarded the Gidley Medal for his services as a Captain of the Tinners in the Civil War, and who purchased Gidleigh Castle.

In 1895 he married Constance Mary Lucas, a widowed lady, at Clifton near Bristol. They had no children, but Constance had children by her previous marriage. He died in 1935. This from the BMJ:

“Dr Gustavus George Gidley died suddenly at Heyford House, Cullompton, Devon, on January 15. He was born at Gidleigh, Devon, in 1861, and from Queen’s College, Taunton, went to King’s College, London, and qualified as L.S.A. in 1885, taking the M.R.C.S. and L.R.C.P. diplomas the following year.

“He was then in turn house-surgeon at the London Temperance Hospital, clinical assistant at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, resident medical officer at the Morpeth Dispensary, and assistant medical officer at the Northumberland County Asylum.

“Dr Gidley practised for a long time at Cullompton, and held various public appointments. He had been a member of the Exeter Division of the British Medical Association for twenty years, and was a past-president of the Devon and Exeter Medico-Chirurgical Society.”

This is the only record I have of him working at the County Asylum. There’s always something more to learn …