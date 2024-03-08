More volunteer drivers wanted at Wansbeck Valley Food Bank
and live on Freeview channel 276
The role includes making home deliveries in one of its dedicated vans and collecting stock from suppliers.
Volunteers are also tasked with collecting donations from donation points and there is some heavy lifting involved.
A spokesperson for the food bank, which provides emergency food parcels to those facing a crisis in the Wansbeck area, said: “Even if you only have a few hours spare a week, you’ll play an important role in making a real difference in your local community.
“If interested, you can find an application form at https://wansbeckvalleyfoodbank.org/become-a-volunteer (please note you will need to have contact details for two referees) or please contact [email protected] if you wish to discuss any aspects. Please indicate this in your email and someone will contact you.
“Every story we hear resolves our number one priority to ensure clients have food for today and access to appropriate resources that lead to self-sufficiency tomorrow.”