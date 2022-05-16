More vital equipment donated to Ukraine by firefighters in Northumberland

A team from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service made the 1,500 mile trip to handover another fire appliance, together with an incident response unit and a 4x4 paramedic unit donated by the International Fire & Rescue Association to help Ukraine's emergency services.

The team were part of the larger convoy carrying thousands of items of life saving kit to support firefighters in the wor-torn country.

It was the third humanitarian convoy to leave for Ukraine with donations from fire and rescue services around the UK including vehicles, hoses, helmets, thermal imaging cameras, generators, ladders, rescue equipment and protective equipment.

Firefighters have donated more equipment to help their colleagues in Ukraine.

A total of 60 vehicles have so far been handed over.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service’s Area Manager, Rob Clow said: “The handover to our Ukrainian colleagues was an emotional occasion, when the full magnitude of what the team had achieved sank in.

“Having driven almost 1,500 miles, the team will be making their way back to the UK over the next couple of days.

"This has been a fantastic effort, as part of a national convoy of 24 vehicles led by the National Fire Chiefs' Council and Fire Aid.”

Northumberland Fire Authority Chair Councillor Colin Horncastle said: “This has been an incredible journey for our firefighters.

"Our Fire and Rescue Service should be very proud of what they have achieved and how they will help save lives.