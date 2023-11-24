More to Berwick Slow Food than the town's Food and Beer Festival
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is a very successful annual event, but there is more to Berwick Slow Food than the town’s Food and Beer Festival and upcoming events will give members of the public the chance to find out more.
This local arm of Slow Food UK is comprised of members and a committee. It supports seasonal eating, sustainable farming and believes in using local producers and foods, and has offered bursaries to local young people wishing to work in the food and drink industry.
A Berwick Slow Food spokesperson said: “At the moment, we are working hard on good food advocacy and education. Part of this work has been recently donating £2,000 to Prior Park First School to support their garden food initiative, which we were thrilled to be supporting.
“We run events that support local businesses such as the fantastic evening a few weeks ago called ‘Wine Call My Bluff’ at Coxon & Coxon.
“Next up on our calendar is a Wild Food Evening at Whin on West Street on Tuesday, November 28. The event is being hosted by Foraging Pixies and promises to be an education on foraging and an informal, yet informative evening.
“We are also inviting our members and the community to a Christmas coming together at Northern Soul Kitchen on December 8, which will be a festive three-course meal with a welcome drink and canapés beforehand. More information for this can be found at https://berwickslowfood.org
“Berwick Slow Food is thrilled to welcome 14 new members who have recently joined us and we would love to encourage anyone who is interested in good food and drink in Berwick to consider joining us as a member. For more details, email our chair – [email protected]”