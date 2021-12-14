More than £9,000 raised for charity helping families living with cancer

Phil Moorhouse and his wife Val with friends on the 100 mile trek from Milngavie to Fort William.

Former North East Business Executive of the Year award winner, Phil Moorhouse, and his wife Val, have raised over £9,000 for charity by hiking the epic West Highland Way in memory of their daughter.

After losing Louise to cancer in 2019, the couple set up a charitable fund in her name and this summer were joined by four friends for the 100 mile trek from Milngavie to Fort William.

Phil, former chair at Newcastle Building Society and recently announced as the new chair of the board of trustees at the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland, said the fund aims to support local charities which help other families living with cancer.

He said: “When Louise passed away we decided to set up a charitable fund in her name with the Community Foundation which would be her legacy to her two young children Jack and Ava.

"The fund will support families in the north east living with cancer and help young, disadvantaged children in our region.

"When the time is right, we hope Jack and Ava will benefit from being involved and selecting worthy charities that their Mum would have loved to support.”

“I’m so grateful for the kindness and generosity shown by so many people through their donations.

"I’m also thankful for the enthusiasm shown by our dear friends Steve and Angela Smith and Alan and Anna Noble who joined us for the walk and were committed to the cause every step of the way.”