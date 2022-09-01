More than £5k raised thanks to pedal power and fun day in Northumberland
Five friends once again got on their bikes for a ride in aid of a good cause.
Alan Armstrong, Jim Halliday, Ian Plant, Rod Reed and Rob Tweddell all have caravans at The Kaims country park near Bamburgh and they have been involved in annual fundraising activities at the site during the August bank holiday weekend on a number of occasions.
Last year, as part of a group of six, they cycled from the country park to Holy Island and back (43 miles) to raise funds for Versus Arthritis and the British Heart Foundation.
The quintet agreed earlier this year to put together an even bigger cycling challenge, which took place on Sunday, August 28.
The places covered in the circular route, which started and finished at the country park, included Chatton, Chillingham, Old Bewick, Eglingham, Alnwick, Longhoughton, Craster, Embleton, Beadnell, Seahouses and Bamburgh – 60 miles in total with climbs totalling just over 3,000ft.
This year, the chosen charity is Prostate Cancer UK, a cause close to their hearts. More than £5,000 has been donated so far, with the total being boosted by the £784 raised during the Kaims Family Fun Day on Saturday, August 27.
The fun day included a blind auction for a four-ball round of Golf at Bamburgh Golf Club and a ‘get the golf ball on the tee’ game, and 64 prizes were donated for the stalls.
Alan said he has been selling some of his photographs since the spring, which has raised £500 to add to the kitty.
He added: “As for our bike ride, which we started at 8am, after the initial fog for the first 10 miles or so we rode around in glorious sunshine.
“We met our wives just outside of Alnwick (at 25 miles) for a lunch break then at Longhoughton (30 miles) we jettisoned our excess baggage and water bottles in preparation for what was to be our 30 mile run-in.
“There was a fantastic crowd waiting for us at The Kaims at about 3pm, where we conducted our lap of honour to great applause.
“We are delighted with the total raised so far and people can still make a donation until the end of September at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lastofthesummerwine2022”