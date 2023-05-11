The latest immuisation campaign, which is aiming to vaccinate all vulnerable people, has seen a great success since formally launching outside of care homes last month.

NHS staff have been going into older adult care homes to offer residents the vaccine since April 3, while everyone else who is eligible has been able to book a vaccine appointment from April 17. This includes people aged 75 and over, or anyone with a weakened immune system.

Latest figures show 302,900 eligible people in the North East and Yorkshire have received their spring Covid dose, and three-quarters of care homes have been visited by NHS vaccination teams.

The spring Covid booster programme is underway.

Dr Yvette Oade, regional medical director for NHS England in the North East and Yorkshire, said: “Thanks to the amazing work of our local teams in the community, GP practices and pharmacies, we’ve now seen that more than 302,000 people in our region have taken up the offer for crucial top-up protection.

“It’s important to remember that if you’re at increased risk, this spring dose helps boost your antibodies and gives you good protection from becoming seriously ill or needing to go to hospital if you catch Covid-19.”

Those invited for a top up should make sure their appointment takes place at least three months since their last dose.

The last spring vaccination appointments will be offered on Friday, June 30. Covid-19 vaccinations for everyone who was aged five years on or before August 31 2022 will also end after that date, following recent advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation. After June 30 the NHS offer will become more targeted to those at increased risk, usually during seasonal campaigns.

Dr Yvette Oade, regional medical director, NHS England North East and Yorkshire, and clinical lead Covid-19 vaccination programme, North East & Yorkshire.