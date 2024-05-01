More than a mile of green footpaths within walking distance in south east Northumberland constituency
The Ramblers – a charity for walkers – researched the extent of ‘green rights of way’ across England, using satellite observations of land cover.
The figures revealed 2,442 metres of green public rights of way are accessible to people in Blyth Valley within a 10-minute walk.
This ranks 218th out of 448 constituencies in England.
James MacColl, head of policy, advocacy and campaigns at the Ramblers, said everyone should live “within 15 minutes’ walk of accessible green space”.
He added: “We should be working to make our towns and cities some of the best and most liveable in the world by creating green walking routes that allow residents and visitors to experience all the benefits of walking in nature right from their doorstep.”
The Ramblers also said that tree planting and other initiatives such as pocket parks in urban areas could be beneficial for those lacking in green space.
A Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: “We are increasing access to nature and our Environmental Improvement Plan set out our ambition for every household to be within a 15-minute walk of a green space or water.”
“We are also reducing other barriers preventing people from accessing green and blue spaces, including through our £14.5 million ‘Access for All’ programme.”
They added that they announced a package of measures for a new National Park, 34 new landscape recovery projects, new forests and funding to help more children get outdoors and into the countryside.
