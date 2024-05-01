Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ramblers – a charity for walkers – researched the extent of ‘green rights of way’ across England, using satellite observations of land cover.

The figures revealed 2,442 metres of green public rights of way are accessible to people in Blyth Valley within a 10-minute walk.

This ranks 218th out of 448 constituencies in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures revealed 2,442 metres of green public rights of way are accessible to people in Blyth Valley within a 10-minute walk. Picture by Chris Ison (PA).

James MacColl, head of policy, advocacy and campaigns at the Ramblers, said everyone should live “within 15 minutes’ walk of accessible green space”.

He added: “We should be working to make our towns and cities some of the best and most liveable in the world by creating green walking routes that allow residents and visitors to experience all the benefits of walking in nature right from their doorstep.”

The Ramblers also said that tree planting and other initiatives such as pocket parks in urban areas could be beneficial for those lacking in green space.

A Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: “We are increasing access to nature and our Environmental Improvement Plan set out our ambition for every household to be within a 15-minute walk of a green space or water.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also reducing other barriers preventing people from accessing green and blue spaces, including through our £14.5 million ‘Access for All’ programme.”