More than 70 people in vintage costumes take part in recreation of famous LS Lowry painting in Berwick

By Andrew Coulson
Published 9th Sep 2024, 10:30 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 16:24 BST
The recreation of the LS Lowry painting and a close-up of some of the participants. Pictures by Jonathan Macfarlane.placeholder image
The recreation of the LS Lowry painting and a close-up of some of the participants. Pictures by Jonathan Macfarlane.
The group of traders behind an eye-catching initiative linked with a famous artist who was a frequent visitor to the town have hailed it a big success.

On Friday morning, more than 70 people recreated the 1938 painting by LS Lowry at the north end of Berwick Old Bridge looking towards West Street, including where it meets with Bridge Street. They wore clothing of the time in colours such as black, red and yellow.

Jonathan Macfarlane of ROJO Antiques in Bridge Street, one of the traders involved, said: “It was a great success as there were more than 70 people in full vintage costumes, including people up from Alnwick to participate. In addition, there were folk from Glasgow and Edinburgh to watch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was a truly wonderful community event. Even the sun had its hat on!”

James Lowther, head of visual arts for Maltings (Berwick) Trust, said: “It's such a great idea to try and recreate one of his most iconic works of Berwick.

“Thanks to everyone involved in this celebration of the town’s connection with LS Lowry and the Lowry and the Sea exhibition, which runs until October 13 at the Granary Gallery.”

For more details and to book your tickets to visit the exhibition, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/lowry-and-the-sea-exhibition-entry-day-ticket-2 or call The Maltings Box Office on 01289 330999.

Related topics:West StreetBerwick

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice