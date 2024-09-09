More than 70 people in vintage costumes take part in recreation of famous LS Lowry painting in Berwick
On Friday morning, more than 70 people recreated the 1938 painting by LS Lowry at the north end of Berwick Old Bridge looking towards West Street, including where it meets with Bridge Street. They wore clothing of the time in colours such as black, red and yellow.
Jonathan Macfarlane of ROJO Antiques in Bridge Street, one of the traders involved, said: “It was a great success as there were more than 70 people in full vintage costumes, including people up from Alnwick to participate. In addition, there were folk from Glasgow and Edinburgh to watch.
“It was a truly wonderful community event. Even the sun had its hat on!”
James Lowther, head of visual arts for Maltings (Berwick) Trust, said: “It's such a great idea to try and recreate one of his most iconic works of Berwick.
“Thanks to everyone involved in this celebration of the town’s connection with LS Lowry and the Lowry and the Sea exhibition, which runs until October 13 at the Granary Gallery.”
For more details and to book your tickets to visit the exhibition, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/lowry-and-the-sea-exhibition-entry-day-ticket-2 or call The Maltings Box Office on 01289 330999.
