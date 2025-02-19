Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A team of 20 volunteers took part in a Morpeth Litter Group blitz that worked on cleaning up the Church Walk area around the rear of Postern Crescent and Castle Close.

More than 70 bags of litter were collected, plus a car tyre and scooter pulled out of the burn and various other bits of rubbish.

A smaller group from within the team cleaned up the bonfire remains and a load of tiles, metal etc was taken away.

Dai Richards, Morpeth’s Keep Britain Tidy Ambassador, said: “Morpeth is so lucky to have a group of volunteers who are prepared to give up their time to clear up the rubbish left by others.

Some of the Morpeth Litter Group volunteers who took part in the recent blitz.

“This area has not had such a deep clean since February 2018, which was our first ever litter blitz. It clearly needed this clean-up!”

The group’s next litter blitz on Sunday, March 2 is from 1pm to 2.30pm. Meet at 12.45pm (Goose Hill car park).

Email [email protected] if you want to come along.