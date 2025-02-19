More than 70 bags of rubbish and other items collected during Morpeth Litter Group blitz
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
More than 70 bags of litter were collected, plus a car tyre and scooter pulled out of the burn and various other bits of rubbish.
A smaller group from within the team cleaned up the bonfire remains and a load of tiles, metal etc was taken away.
Dai Richards, Morpeth’s Keep Britain Tidy Ambassador, said: “Morpeth is so lucky to have a group of volunteers who are prepared to give up their time to clear up the rubbish left by others.
“This area has not had such a deep clean since February 2018, which was our first ever litter blitz. It clearly needed this clean-up!”
The group’s next litter blitz on Sunday, March 2 is from 1pm to 2.30pm. Meet at 12.45pm (Goose Hill car park).
Email [email protected] if you want to come along.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.