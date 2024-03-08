Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New full-and part-time positions are available or will become available at Berwick and Haggerston Castle, which have now re-opened their doors to customers, in roles spanning a variety of functions – including activities and leisure, food and beverage, accommodation services and security.

This latest recruitment drive will support the growing UK staycation market, with Haven seeing a seven per cent year-on-year increase in bookings for the 2024 season so far.

Nola Ferguson, head of talent acquisition, said: “As we gear up for yet another busy season, we want to hear from applicants interested in contributing to the success of our award-winning team – whether that be in a seasonal role, or those aspiring to build a lasting career with Haven.”