More than 500 jobs up for grabs at Haven's holiday parks in north Northumberland
New full-and part-time positions are available or will become available at Berwick and Haggerston Castle, which have now re-opened their doors to customers, in roles spanning a variety of functions – including activities and leisure, food and beverage, accommodation services and security.
This latest recruitment drive will support the growing UK staycation market, with Haven seeing a seven per cent year-on-year increase in bookings for the 2024 season so far.
Nola Ferguson, head of talent acquisition, said: “As we gear up for yet another busy season, we want to hear from applicants interested in contributing to the success of our award-winning team – whether that be in a seasonal role, or those aspiring to build a lasting career with Haven.”
To find out more about job opportunities at Haven and to see a full list of the vacancies available, go to https://jobs.haven.com