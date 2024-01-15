Newcastle International Airport is hosting an aviation specific careers fair, with more than 250 exciting roles available across the site.

Ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer, it is looking for talented individuals from across the region to join the team.

The free to attend fair is being held at St James’ Park on Friday, January 26 from 10am to 2.30pm in collaboration with the Newcastle United Foundation.

Attendees will be able to find out more information about the range of job roles available at the airport such as Security Officers, Passenger Services Assistants, Cleaning Operatives and Car Parking Operatives, as well as vacancies with the Airport’s on site business partners, including Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, Swissport, Executive Lounges by Swissport, World Duty Free, Boots, WHSmith, dnata, SSP and Up & Away.

Dave Toulson.

After attending a previous careers fair, Dave Toulson joined Newcastle International Airport as a seasonal car parking operative.

He said: “After 35 years with a major UK bank, I decided to semi-retire and search for a new role that offered a better work life balance.

“I saw the advert for Newcastle International Airport’s Careers Fair on Facebook, and as soon as I walked into St James’ Park, I was pulled in by the warmth of the airport team.

“I spent time chatting to my now car park colleagues and discovered the car park operative role was exactly what I was looking for.”