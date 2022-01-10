More than 250 garages earmarked for demolition across Northumberland

Bernicia, the Ashington-based housing provider, has submitted notifications of intent to Northumberland County Council’s planning department.

Jeannie McMillan, Bernicia director of housing services, said: “We are delivering an extensive programme of work to demolish 262 garages across Northumberland which have fallen into disrepair, adversely impacting the appearance of estates and the quality of life for local communities.

“Some of the garage blocks are standing empty because there is no demand to rent them and as a result are attracting anti-social behaviour and fly tipping.

Garages earmarked for demolition at Eastcliffe, Berwick.

“We intend to replace the garage blocks in Bedlington, Bamburgh, Berwick, Ashington, Choppington and Newbiggin either with hard standing areas for residents parking or green spaces and look forward to being able to start demolition work as soon as possible once formal notification to Northumberland County Council is complete.”

In north Northumberland, plans include the demolition of 67 garages at Eastcliffe in Spittal, Berwick, five garages off Main Street in Lowick and three at The Meadows in Belford.

In south-east Northumberland, it is intending to demolish 43 garages at Cleasewell Hill in Choppington and 43 garages at Hartlands in Bedlington.

In Ashington, it is planning to demolish 20 garages at Simonburn Lane, six garages at Ford Avenue and five garages at Broomlee.

A block of 14 garages north of Stakeford Pavillion are also earmarked for demolition.

In Newbiggin, it is proposed to demolish 19 garages at Moor View, 16 garages at Marine Street and 14 garages near Beach Terrace.

