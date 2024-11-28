More than 20 bags of rubbish collected by members of the Morpeth Litter Group in final blitz of 2024
A total of 18 volunteers came along, tackling all eight of its routes, and 22 bags were collected.
Dai Richards, Morpeth’s Keep Britain Tidy Ambassador, said: “It is hoped that the people of Morpeth will notice the difference. I definitely did driving around Morpeth later in the afternoon.
“Thanks to everyone who came along, especially your patience in awaiting my decision on Sunday morning whether to go ahead or not.
“Our next litter blitz will be on February 23, 2025, the last Sunday in February.”
For more information about the group, planned dates for 2025 and if you are interested in taking part in the litter blitzes, email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.