More than 140 positions are available in visitor services, food and drink and retail for the castle’s season, which runs from March 31 until October 29.

Alongside the daily activities of broomstick training and artisan crafts, the castle is offering more family entertainment including jesters, falconry, archery and Have-A-Go-Siege-Artillery.

Free guided tours and talks will enthuse history lovers keen to discover more about the 950 years of Alnwick Castle history and its origins dating back to the Norman period and film buffs will discover the filming locations for Harry Potter and Downton Abbey.

Alnwick Castle.

In addition to the daily activities and entertainment, Alnwick Castle will present a spectacular coronation exhibition to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

Catherine Neil, head of Alnwick Castle Ventures, said: “Alnwick Castle is one of the most iconic castles in Britain and one of the most popular visitor attractions in the north east of England. Whether people visit to learn more about our history, explore our film connections or simply have fun, we want them to have the best day possible.

“To make this happen, we want to hear from people who can share our enthusiasm for Alnwick Castle and can in turn share it with our visitors. Alnwick Castle's seasonal staff are one big team - every member of staff is valued and plays an important part in ensuring visitors have the great experience they expect and feel safe while doing so.

“We’ve got a variety of opportunities available to match a wide range of skills and experience as well as part and full-time opportunities. We would love to hear from people who would value the flexibility a seasonal position offers as well as anyone perhaps thinking of re-entering the world of work after a break.

There are jobs available in the hospitality and entertainment sector.

“A great visitor experience encompasses a friendly welcome, fascinating history, amazing food, interactive learning, performances and clean facilities and we are looking for people who can help us achieve it.”

Positions available include:

Visitor services assistants and admissions till operators

Food and beverage assistants

Film tour guides

State room and tour guides

Seasonal chef

Administrative assistants

Retail assistants

Kitchen assistants

Kitchen porters

