One of these is the Hope House Lane and Meadow Riggs Jubilee Orchard where the council has donated more than 1,000 daffodil and narcissi bulbs to provide a show of spring colour.

The council had previously provided residents with a selection of fruit trees including pear, apple and also Tai Haku cherry trees that were donated to the town by the Japanese Ambassador.

The scheme received top marks in the Royal Horticultural Society ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ scheme and was judged as outstanding – a great achievement in its first year.

Residents planting bulbs at Hope House Lane and Meadow Riggs Jubilee Orchard with Janet Pibworth (right) from Alnwick Town Council.

Janet Pibworth, assistant to the town clerk and the council’s In Bloom co-ordinator said: “We are happy to support this and other community planting schemes around Alnwick and have plans to support other sites such as Thomas Percy Wood in the future, which the community will also help with.

“We really like it when residents get together and look after a little area of land. Alnwick now has quite a variety of community schemes which greatly enhance the town.

"If any more residents would like help in forming a group, just drop me a line: [email protected]”

