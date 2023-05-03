More than 100 community groups awarded grants to help them celebrate King's coronation
More than 100 organisations have benefited from Northumberland County Council funding to run coronation events.
Community groups, schools, charities, and parish or town councils could apply to the £50,000 Coronation Community Fund for a grant of up to £500 to help pay for an event or activity this weekend.
A total of 111 groups have benefited from the fund with events from funfairs and film screenings to litter picks and gardening now planned.
Councillor Jeff Watson, cabinet member for healthy lives, said: “It is fantastic to see the enthusiasm from so many community groups in the county who want to celebrate the King’s coronation this weekend.
“These groups are integral in Northumberland and do so much for our residents.
“It feels great to give them something back so that they can bring people together to mark this historic occasion in such a creative and positive way.”
The full list of groups that received funding is:
- Acomb Parish Council
- Allendale Preschool
- Allendale Primary School
- Alnmouth Women's Institute
- Alwinton Parish Council
- Amble First School
- Amble Links First School
- Ancroft Parish Council
- Ashington Sea Cadets
- Ashington Veterans and Elders Institute
- ATAC Community Hall
- Azure Charitable Enterprises
- Bacmans Community Ltd
- Barmoor Bank Residents Group
- Barnabas Safe and Sound
- Bedlington Cricket Club
- Bell View, Belford
- Bellingham Primary School
- Birtley Parish Council
- Blossoming Communities CIC
- Branxton Recreation Club
- Burnside Community Group
- Cambois Primary School
- Carham Parish Council
- Christon Bank (Embleton Parish Council)
- Cleaswell Hill School Foundation
- Collingwood School Foundation
- Cornhill Village Hall
- Cramlington Town Council
- Crookham Village Hall
- Ellingham Village Hall
- Elsdon Projects in the Community
- Embleton (Embleton Parish Council)
- Falstone Village Hall
- Forget Me Not Residents Association
- Friends of Berwick and District Museums and Archives
- Friends of Crofton Field
- Friends of Doddington Wood
- Friends of Eastwood Park
- Girlguiding Ashington Division
- Glanton Memorial Hall
- Gunnerton Playing Fields Committee
- Hadston House Youth and Community Projects
- Haltwhistle Partnership
- Haltwhistle Swimming and Leisure Centre
- Haltwhistle Town Council
- Harbottle Parish Council
- Heddon Village Knott Memorial Hall
- Hepscott Parish Hall
- Hexham Community Centre
- Hexham Community Partnership
- Hexham First School
- Holywell Orchard Club
- Ingram Village Hall
- Jameson Green Residents Group
- Journey Enterprises Ltd
- Kyloe Parish Council
- Longframlington Parish Council
- Longhorsley Parish Council
- Longhoughton Parish Council
- Mayfield Glade Community Centre
- Melkridge Parish Council
- Merton Hall Recreation Centre
- Milfield Parish Council
- Morpeth Fair Day
- Morpeth Town Council
- NCEA Castle School
- New Hartley Community Association
- New Life Church
- Newbiggin Town Council
- Newbiggin Heritage Partnership
- Newton-by-the-Sea Parish Council
- Ninebanks Church Hall and Community Group
- North Seaton Colliery Community Centre
- Northern View Berwick Ltd
- Ovingham Parish Council
- Ovingham Reading Room
- Ovington Parish Council
- Pegswood Welfare
- Prudhoe Castle First School
- Prudhoe Community Partnership
- Prudhoe Royal British Legion
- Prudhoe Town Council
- Riding Mill Scout Group
- Ridsdale Community Group
- Ringway Primary School
- Rochester Village Hall
- Rothbury First School
- Scremerston Community Action
- Seaton Sluice Community Association
- Seaton Sluice First School
- Seaton Sluice Middle School
- Seb and Olivia's Den
- Simonburn Parish Council
- Spital Community Centre
- Stakeford Primary School
- Stannington Parish Council
- Stocksfield Cricket Club
- Stonehaugh Community Hall
- The Get It Together Society
- Tritlington CofE First School
- Tweedmouth West First School
- Ulgham Village Association
- Wark Mechanics Institute and Town Hall
- Whalton Village Hall
- Whitfield Parish Hall
- Whittonstall Community Group
- Widdrington Station and Stobswood Parish Food Bank
- Widdrington Women's Institute
- Wooler United Reformed Church
- Wylam First School