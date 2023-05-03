Community groups, schools, charities, and parish or town councils could apply to the £50,000 Coronation Community Fund for a grant of up to £500 to help pay for an event or activity this weekend.

A total of 111 groups have benefited from the fund with events from funfairs and film screenings to litter picks and gardening now planned.

Councillor Jeff Watson, cabinet member for healthy lives, said: “It is fantastic to see the enthusiasm from so many community groups in the county who want to celebrate the King’s coronation this weekend.

The coronation is this weekend. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“These groups are integral in Northumberland and do so much for our residents.

“It feels great to give them something back so that they can bring people together to mark this historic occasion in such a creative and positive way.”

The full list of groups that received funding is: