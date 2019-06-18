More pictures from Alnmouth Arts Festival:
Alnmouth Arts Festival provided a showcase for around 70 artists over the weekend.
The 15th staging of the event has been hailed as perhaps the busiest yet, with fine weather encouraging lots of visitors to the seaside village.
Andrew Scott, who helped organise the showcase, said: “It seems to have been the most well attended yet, judging by the artists who’ve said their sales were up and the number of visitor guides which were snapped up.”