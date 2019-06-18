HospiceCare North Northumberland team at an open garden event at Alnmouth Friary during the Alnmouth Arts Festival weekend. Pictures are CEO Paul Jones; saxophonist Andrew Taylor; Dr Jane Lothian, vice-chairman of the board of trustees; and volunteers Tracy Jones, Jan McCarthy and Rachel and Liam Dodd.

Alnmouth Arts Festival provided a showcase for around 70 artists over the weekend.

The 15th staging of the event has been hailed as perhaps the busiest yet, with fine weather encouraging lots of visitors to the seaside village.

Selling programmes at the Alnmouth Arts Festival are Hilary Burns, her daughter Caitlin, and grandson Henry, nearly five.

10th Avenue Band at the Alnmouth Arts Festival.

Viv Dykes, whose giant paintings of comedy giants hung for years in the Alnwick Playhouse, now has only one left, Sid James, after selling Eric Morecambe, Tommy Cooper, Kenneth Williams, Norman Wisdom and Hattie Jaques. Pictured at Alnmouth Arts Festival.

The Unthanks perform an impromptu, a cappella gig at The Old School House Gallery during the Alnmouth Arts Festival 2019.

