More people living in Northumberland

Census shows population fall.

The latest snapshot of England and Wales shows that – on March 21 2021 – 320,600 people were living in the area – up one per cent from 316,028 in 2011, when the last census was carried out.

This also means the population density has risen to 64 people per square kilometre, – up from 63 in 2011.

It also shows the balance of men and women in the area has stayed largely the same since 2011 – Northumberland’s population is 48.8% male and 51.2% female, close to what it was 10 years ago.

It also shows the area is aging – a decade ago the population was made up of 10.2% under-10s and 20% over-65s, but this had changed to 9.6% and 25.5% respectively by 2021.

The census takes place every 10 years, with every household in the UK required to take part.

Nationally, the 2021 census results shows that the total population in England and Wales grew by 6.3% over the past decade – from 56,075,912 in 2011 to 59,597,300 last year.

This included a 1.9% increase in the North East to 2,647,100 – up from 2,596,886 in 2011.