More litter cleared by members of the Morpeth Litter Group
A total of 11 bags were filled in what was its fourth litter blitz of 2024.
The report also included the following: “It was a very warm day and the team tried to hit the hotspots around Morpeth. Our sincere thanks to everyone who was able to come along.
“Concerns were raised about why so many blue street bins were totally full, which meant some people placed their rubbish next to the bin.
“Were the bins filled because of the heavy use after today’s 10k event? If yes, how do we provide more bins for any next event?
“In addition, the scale of cigarette butts down Bridge Street was awful.”
The next litter blitz will take place on Sunday, June 30. Location to be confirmed.
