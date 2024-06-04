Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The report of the latest Morpeth Litter Group blitz highlighted the excellent effort by the team of 10 people on the day who came along to continue the fight against littering in the town centre.

A total of 11 bags were filled in what was its fourth litter blitz of 2024.

The report also included the following: “It was a very warm day and the team tried to hit the hotspots around Morpeth. Our sincere thanks to everyone who was able to come along.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Concerns were raised about why so many blue street bins were totally full, which meant some people placed their rubbish next to the bin.

A total of 11 bags were filled in what was the group's fourth litter blitz of 2024.

“Were the bins filled because of the heavy use after today’s 10k event? If yes, how do we provide more bins for any next event?

“In addition, the scale of cigarette butts down Bridge Street was awful.”