More litter cleared by members of the Morpeth Litter Group

By Andrew Coulson
Published 4th Jun 2024, 08:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The report of the latest Morpeth Litter Group blitz highlighted the excellent effort by the team of 10 people on the day who came along to continue the fight against littering in the town centre.

A total of 11 bags were filled in what was its fourth litter blitz of 2024.

The report also included the following: “It was a very warm day and the team tried to hit the hotspots around Morpeth. Our sincere thanks to everyone who was able to come along.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Concerns were raised about why so many blue street bins were totally full, which meant some people placed their rubbish next to the bin.

A total of 11 bags were filled in what was the group's fourth litter blitz of 2024.A total of 11 bags were filled in what was the group's fourth litter blitz of 2024.
A total of 11 bags were filled in what was the group's fourth litter blitz of 2024.

“Were the bins filled because of the heavy use after today’s 10k event? If yes, how do we provide more bins for any next event?

“In addition, the scale of cigarette butts down Bridge Street was awful.”

The next litter blitz will take place on Sunday, June 30. Location to be confirmed.

Related topics:Morpeth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.