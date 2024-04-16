Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A total of 11 local artists and creative people have scooped more than £42,000 of grant funding to develop their enterprises in the Berwick area.

The fund, part of the Create Berwick initiative funded by the North of Tyne Combined Authority, has provided grants to support local people in expanding and developing their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next round of grant funding closes for applications on Sunday, April 28, with future rounds being promoted on the Create Berwick website.

The William Elder Building in Castlegate, Berwick. Picture by Google.

Projects range from photography to dance, printing to music – something for everyone.

Becci Murray from Berwick Community Trust said: “We are delighted to be able to support the distribution of this pot of grant funding to local people and are looking forward to seeing the projects as they develop.”

Sarah Jamieson, a local photographer, is working on a project called ‘Hair of the Dog’. She received grant funding to learn new skills and expand her business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what this funding meant for her, Sarah said: “Without this funding, showcasing Berwick’s diverse canine community through photography wouldn’t be possible.

“Free participation allows a wider range of dog owners to participate, ensuring a more authentic representation of our town’s furry friends.”