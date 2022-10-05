Following a grant of £2.98million from The National Lottery Heritage Fund earlier this year, South of Scotland Enterprise will provide £4.5million over five years for the Destination Tweed project.

Destination Tweed is led by Tweed Forum and developed in collaboration with Scottish Borders Council, landowners and other partners. They are targeting an overall investment in the project area of £25million.

Its main scheme is the creation of a long-distance walking trail, which will facilitate cycling in sections, from Moffat in Dumfries and Galloway, past the source of the Tweed nearby and onto Berwick – where the river meets the sea.

Destination Tweed says the 113-mile trail would run all the way to Berwick, where the river meets the sea. Picture by Jim Gibson.

The 113-mile route will connect neighbouring communities and will be supported by an ambitious activity programme including events and educational and cultural engagement opportunities, as well as a wide range of conservation and enhancement projects.

Luke Fisher, Destination Tweed project manager at Tweed Forum, said: “We’d like to thank South of Scotland Enterprise for this significant grant.