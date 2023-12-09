More fundraising Paddington Bear-themed Christmas cards created by Morpeth artist
A Morpeth artist has once again come up with a festive way to raise money for those who need support.
Tracey Robson has designed some Christmas cards together with the Woodhorn dementia unit at St George’s Park in the Morpeth area. Proceeds from the sale of these cards will go to the unit and the Dementia UK charity.
They combine her Paddington Bear pictures with blue forget-me-nots created by the unit.
You can arrange to buy one or more of the cards, priced £1.50 each, by calling Tracey on 07838 742630 or emailing [email protected]