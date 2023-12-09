News you can trust since 1854
More fundraising Paddington Bear-themed Christmas cards created by Morpeth artist

A Morpeth artist has once again come up with a festive way to raise money for those who need support.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 9th Dec 2023, 11:47 GMT
Updated 9th Dec 2023, 11:47 GMT
The cards combine Tracey's Paddington Bear pictures with blue forget-me-nots created by the unit.

Tracey Robson has designed some Christmas cards together with the Woodhorn dementia unit at St George’s Park in the Morpeth area. Proceeds from the sale of these cards will go to the unit and the Dementia UK charity.

They combine her Paddington Bear pictures with blue forget-me-nots created by the unit.

You can arrange to buy one or more of the cards, priced £1.50 each, by calling Tracey on 07838 742630 or emailing [email protected]

