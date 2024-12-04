There is also a new woodland animals design for this year's cards.

A Morpeth artist has once again come up with a festive way to raise money for those who need support.

Tracey Robson has designed some Christmas cards together with the Woodhorn dementia unit at St George’s Park in the Morpeth area. Proceeds from the sale of these cards will go to the unit and the Dementia UK charity.

They include the combination of Paddington Bear pictures with blue forget-me-nots created by the unit from last year and a new woodland animals design.

You can arrange to buy one or more of the cards, priced £1.50 each, by calling Tracey on 07838 742630 or emailing [email protected]