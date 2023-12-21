News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

More Christmas presents for The Salvation Army in Berwick to give out thanks to Short Tennis Club

Members of the Berwick Short Tennis Club, who play at the town’s sports centre each Wednesday, were delighted to have raised £180 in donations over the past year.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st Dec 2023, 15:02 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 15:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

They were able to pass this amount to Timon Stettler, the Commanding Officer of Berwick Salvation Army.

Along with the store manager of Home Bargains in Berwick, they were able to select gifts for children in the Berwick area at Christmas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Salvation Army expresses its faith through charitable action by working at the heart of communities across the UK and Ireland.

It has 650 churches and community centres where it offers friendship, practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in these countries.

Related topics:BerwickHome BargainsIreland