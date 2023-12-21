More Christmas presents for The Salvation Army in Berwick to give out thanks to Short Tennis Club
Members of the Berwick Short Tennis Club, who play at the town’s sports centre each Wednesday, were delighted to have raised £180 in donations over the past year.
They were able to pass this amount to Timon Stettler, the Commanding Officer of Berwick Salvation Army.
Along with the store manager of Home Bargains in Berwick, they were able to select gifts for children in the Berwick area at Christmas.
The Salvation Army expresses its faith through charitable action by working at the heart of communities across the UK and Ireland.
It has 650 churches and community centres where it offers friendship, practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in these countries.