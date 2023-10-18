More awards success for Cramlington restaurant and Morpeth takeaway
Held in the House of Lords’ private garden overlooking the Thames, the prestigious ceremony recognised outstanding businesses in the industry across the UK.
Dhamaka Cramlington, which has supported numerous charities throughout 2023, was crowned Curry House of the Year.
Morpeth Tandoori, run by Abdul Muhit who is well known in the town, was one of the Takeaway of the Year award recipients.
It has been quite a year for the establishments as both were successful at the English Curry Awards and Dhamaka also won an accolade at the Asian Restaurant Awards.
Speaking after the event, which was attended by a number of MPs, Abdul Muhit said: “It is an honour to receive this award for both of my businesses, but I must say that it wouldn’t be possible without the support of our communities. I would like to thank everyone who continues to support us.”
Abdul Salam, restaurant owner at Dhamaka added “I am speechless. To be sat at the House of Lords with Members of Parliament is an honour for me and my uncle (Abdul Muhit).
“Thank you to everyone in Morpeth and Cramlington for your kindness.”
National Curry Awards event organiser Abdul Ahad Chowdhury congratulated all of the winners for their hard work and devotion to the industry and also gave special thanks to the event sponsors – Euro Foods Group, Work Permit Cloud and Paytap.